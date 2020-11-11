Actor Hugh Grant recalls ’embarrassing’ COVID-19 symptoms

Actor Hugh Grant battled coronavirus earlier this year, and he said it was sometimes a very embarrassing experience.

Grant estimates that he and his wife, Anna Eberstein, contracted the virus earlier this year. However, he did not initially realise he had it.

“It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really,” he said during a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

“Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, sort of Harvey Weinstein or someone.”

To check if he really had COVID-19, he said that he would smell flowers, and he even sprayed his wife’s Chanel No. 5 perfume directly into his face. Still, he couldn’t smell anything.

“And you get more and more desperate — I started sniffing in garbage cans. You know, you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything.”

The Love Actually actor has recovered from coronavirus and has been quarantining with his kids during the pandemic. He said that he has even learnt to cut his hair.