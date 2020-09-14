Actor Idris Elba denies reports that wife Sabrina gave birth

British actor

Idris Elba has denied reports that he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre have welcomed

their first child together.

“Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby… that’s not true. Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe,” the actor said on Twitter on Monday.

It was reported that Idris revealed the birth of a son while promoting his new film, Concrete Cowboy, at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

During the interview with ET Canada, he said: “It really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.”

Idris has two children from previous relationships: daughter Isan, 18, and son Winston, six.

In dispelling the reports, Idris made no mention of a pregnancy or plans for another child.

Idris and Sabrina tied the knot last year at a private ceremony in Morocco.

Earlier this year, the two were in the news after Idris tested positive for coronavirus. He was filming a movie in New Mexico at the time, and Sabrina travelled there to be by his side following diagnosis.