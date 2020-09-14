Actor Idris Elba denies reports that wife Sabrina gave birth

Actor Idris Elba denies reports that wife Sabrina gave birthMonday, September 14, 2020
|
British actor
Idris Elba has denied reports that he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre have welcomed
their first child together.
“Sab @Sabrinadhowre and I thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby… that’s not true. Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe,” the actor said on Twitter on Monday.
It was reported that Idris revealed the birth of a son while promoting his new film, Concrete Cowboy, at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.
During the interview with ET Canada, he said: “It really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.”
Idris has two children from previous relationships: daughter Isan, 18, and son Winston, six.
In dispelling the reports, Idris made no mention of a pregnancy or plans for another child.
Idris and Sabrina tied the knot last year at a private ceremony in Morocco.
Earlier this year, the two were in the news after Idris tested positive for coronavirus. He was filming a movie in New Mexico at the time, and Sabrina travelled there to be by his side following diagnosis.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy