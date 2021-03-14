‘Generations’ star Menzi Ngubane has died

Veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane has died.

According to a statement from his family, 56-year-old Ngubane died at home from a stroke on Saturday (March 13).

“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” said the family spokesperson Naomi Mokhele.

Ngubane’s big break came with when he landed a role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini in 1987. Since then he has appeared in a number of productions.

Ngubane also starred in Generations, Gazlam, Ashes to Ashes and Gold Diggers.

In 2004, Ngubane worked alongside Samuel L Jackson in the SA feature film In my Country . The film was based on the 1998 non-fiction novel Country Of My Skull .

His last prominent role was Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020.