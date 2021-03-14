‘Generations’ star Menzi Ngubane has died

‘Generations’ star Menzi Ngubane has diedSunday, March 14, 2021
|
Veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane has died.
According to a statement from his family, 56-year-old Ngubane died at home from a stroke on Saturday (March 13).
“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” said the family spokesperson Naomi Mokhele.
Ngubane’s big break came with when he landed a role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini in 1987. Since then he has appeared in a number of productions.
Ngubane also starred in Generations, Gazlam, Ashes to Ashes and Gold Diggers.
In 2004, Ngubane worked alongside Samuel L Jackson in the SA feature film In my Country . The film was based on the 1998 non-fiction novel Country Of My Skull .
His last prominent role was Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy