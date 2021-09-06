Actor Micheal K. Williams found dead

Actor Micheal K Williams has died. He was found dead in his New York apartment.

Williams was best known for starring in The Wire TV series, and Lovecraft Country. In The Wire, he played Omar Little, a streetwise robber of drug gangs. He was also known for playing Albert “Chalky” White in the Boardwalk Empire TV series.

According to US media, law enforcement sources say he died from a suspected drug overdose. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Williams was nominated for three Emmy Awards and had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.