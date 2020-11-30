Actor plays Barack Obama in blackface on Russian TV

Actor plays Barack Obama in blackface on Russian TVMonday, November 30, 2020
|
So BUZZ Fam, there was an actor playing former US president, Barack Obama in a skit on Russian TV, and his portrayal is as racist and stereotypical as it gets.
We’re talking black face, oversized T-shirt, and lots of heavy jewelry. The skit aired as part of a satirical show on Russia’s NTV channel, and the host threw to the blackface actor with these words; “We now go live to the dark side of America’s history, Barack Obama.”
The skit is in Russian of course, but TMZ managed to translate it. A couple of words are very clear such as Black Lives Matter.
After the BLM chant, the host says … “Can you please stop shouting? We don’t have racism. Maximum you could be taken for a gypsy.” Sounds like racist Borat.
There’s also a reference to Obama’s recently released memoir, with the blackface actor calling the book an achievement because “none of my relatives that came before me could write.”
