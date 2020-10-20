‘Glee’ actress Amber Riley claims Trump supporter spat on her car

Glee actress Amber Riley is livid!

The American celebrity claims that a Donald Trump supporter spat on her car as she was trying to pull into a parking space at Target.

She said that the man, who was wearing a pro-Trump hat, tried to block her from going into the parking lot, and she ignored him.

And then the man did the unthinkable. He spat on her car.

“In 2020, he saw a black woman, thought he was gonna try to punk me, and the mother***er spit on my car. I don’t have words for this,” she said in a post on Sunday night.

She, however, did not say when or where the incident occurred.

Nonetheless, she insisted that she will defend herself if necessary.

“But I can say this. I’m not the one, the two or the three. I’m not the person that’s gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you’re doing racist s**t,” she said.

“I’ma beat your a**. I don’t condone violence, but I do condone self-defence. Because I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, I’m not taking my phone out, this is not a game.”

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Riley’s claims come days after another actress, Francia Raisa, said she was harassed by Trump supporters.