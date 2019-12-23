Actress Cate Blanchett sells holiday home in Australia

Cate Blanchett has sold her holiday home following a bidding war.

The 50-year-old actress and her husband Andrew Upton put their Berowa Creek property – which is only accessible by water and is situated on the edge of the Berowra Valley National Park in New South Wales – on the market three weeks ago, and it’s already been snapped up.

According to Domain, even bushfire smoke infiltrating the nearby waterways didn’t deter potential buyers, and it ultimately sold for a figure at the top of their expected AUS$1.6 million to AUS$1.75 million price range following “fierce competition” between three parties.

The ground floor level of the property features a fully-contained one-bedroom apartment, while above that are three large bedrooms, a study, and living and dining areas with river views, including a timber and stainless steel kitchen.

The three-storey abode was bought for AUS$1.495 million by the couple in 2014 and was used as a “hideaway” by the Elizabeth star and her husband – who have Dashiell, 17, Roman, 15, Ignatius, 11, and Edith, five, together – when they lived in Sydney.

However, they sold their Australian estate in 2017 and now live in a mansion in East Sussex, South East England.