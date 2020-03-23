Actress Debi Mazar tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Debi Mazar tests positive for coronavirusMonday, March 23, 2020
Debi Mazar has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 55-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to reveal she has been found to have the virus – but Debi also reassured her followers that she’s currently “OK”.
The New York-born star – who has daughters Giulia, 14, and Evelina, 17 – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK!
“About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different…
“Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever.Did I figure maybe I got the flu or..Corona?
“I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes.
“I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria. I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadn’t been with someone who had actually tested positive. (sic)”
However, Debi has now undergone a test for the virus and she’s currently on the road to recovery.
She wrote: “First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19.
“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours)
Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough.
“I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows.
“Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! (sic)”
