Actress Drew Barrymore launches talk show

Actress Drew Barrymore launches talk showTuesday, September 15, 2020
|
American
actress Drew Barrymore has launched her own talk show, which she says will have
a wide range of content.
The Drew Barrymore Show was launched on Monday on CBS, and it will be aired weekdays at 9 a.m. EST. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be done virtually. There will be celebrity interviews, as well as segments like ‘Designed by Drew’ and ‘Drew’s News’.
“I am not one person, I am not one mood, I am not one thing, I am such a mixed bag myself,” she told reporters recently. “I want a show that represents all of the different things that we are interested in.”
And in a time when many are struggling, Drew wants to share as much positivity as possible.
“I love optimism and happiness but I’m really desperate to show that happiness is a choice and the choice isn’t always easy,” she said. “It isn’t always available and it’s not just a silly, blind happiness, it’s the one we work for. You have to fight for it. I can’t think of a better reward.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy