Actress Drew Barrymore launches talk show

American

actress Drew Barrymore has launched her own talk show, which she says will have

a wide range of content.

The Drew Barrymore Show was launched on Monday on CBS, and it will be aired weekdays at 9 a.m. EST. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be done virtually. There will be celebrity interviews, as well as segments like ‘Designed by Drew’ and ‘Drew’s News’.

“I am not one person, I am not one mood, I am not one thing, I am such a mixed bag myself,” she told reporters recently. “I want a show that represents all of the different things that we are interested in.”

And in a time when many are struggling, Drew wants to share as much positivity as possible.

“I love optimism and happiness but I’m really desperate to show that happiness is a choice and the choice isn’t always easy,” she said. “It isn’t always available and it’s not just a silly, blind happiness, it’s the one we work for. You have to fight for it. I can’t think of a better reward.”