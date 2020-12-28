Actress Lori Loughlin released from prison

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison. The ‘Full House’ actress was served two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin Calfornia for attempting to bride her daughters’ way into college.

As terms of her release, she must complete 100 hours of community service, pay a $150,000 fine, and have two years of supervised release.

Loughlin, best known for playing Aunt Becky in the long-running ABC sitcom “Full House,” was imprisoned on October 30.

Meanwhile, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California.

In May, they both admitted to paying $500,000 to have their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli recruited to the University of Southern California crew team.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme, which revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities.