Actress Nicole Kidman praises her female friends

Actress Nicole Kidman praises her female friendsThursday, December 19, 2019
|
Nicole Kidman has relied on her female friends to survive the toughest moments in her life.
The Oscar-winning actress cherishes the female friendships in her life, and she has reaffirmed her appreciation for her closest members of family and her long-time pals, who’ve always supported her through tough times.
Nicole, 52, told PEOPLE magazine: “My sister is my best friend, and I have a friend I’ve known since I was four who was my next-door neighbour.
“When I’ve been down on my knees and needed friends to get on planes or come and help me, that’s what they do. It’s a big thing to have had those friendships last for decades and decades.”
