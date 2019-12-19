Actress Nicole Kidman praises her female friends

Nicole Kidman has relied on her female friends to survive the toughest moments in her life.

The Oscar-winning actress cherishes the female friendships in her life, and she has reaffirmed her appreciation for her closest members of family and her long-time pals, who’ve always supported her through tough times.

Nicole, 52, told PEOPLE magazine: “My sister is my best friend, and I have a friend I’ve known since I was four who was my next-door neighbour.

“When I’ve been down on my knees and needed friends to get on planes or come and help me, that’s what they do. It’s a big thing to have had those friendships last for decades and decades.”