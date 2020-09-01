Actress Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica Betts

Actress Niecy Nash marries singer Jessica BettsTuesday, September 01, 2020
actress Niecy Nash is now a married woman after tying the knot with singer
Jessica Betts.
It is unclear when the wedding took place, but both females shared the news with their followers on Monday.
Posting a photo from their wedding day, Niecy said: â€œMrs Carol Denise Betts Ÿ’ @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWinsŸŒˆâ€
In her post, Jessica said: â€œI got a whole wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins.â€
This is not Niecyâ€™s first marriage though. She was married to ordained minister Don Nash for 13 years, and they have three children together. However, they got a divorce in 2007. She would go on to marry Jay Tucker in 2011, but their divorce was finalised in March 2020.
Niecy is known for acting in many movies and TV shows, including The Soul Man, Claws, Reno 911!: Miami and Selma.
