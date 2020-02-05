Actress Rosario Dawson vows to ditch alcohol and marijuana

Actress Rosario Dawson vows to ditch alcohol and marijuanaWednesday, February 05, 2020
|
American actress Rosario Dawson wants to cleanse her body.
Rosario Dawson has vowed to give up alcohol and marijuana for 2020.
The 40-year-old actress wants to “cleanse” her body for the next 12 months after her father underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer late last year, and has said that part of her new healthy lifestyle will involve completely cutting out booze and weed from her diet.
She said: “I feel so contaminated by the planet, and seeing my dad going through this journey, I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”
The Zombieland: Double Tap star wants to be “present” for the important “moments” of her father’s life, as she has realised that time passes “so fast”.
She added: “So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad – just, like a meal – are the most amazing thing.
“I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.”
