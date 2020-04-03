Actress Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Actress Selena Gomez diagnosed with bipolar disorderFriday, April 03, 2020

Selena Gomez has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
The 27-year-old singer has revealed she was diagnosed with the mental health
condition – in which people experience “manic” episodes in the form of extreme
highs, as well as extreme lows such as depression – after visiting McLean
Hospital, one of the best mental health institutions in the United
States.
She said: “I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McLean’s
Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different
things, I realised that I was bipolar.”
And although the diagnosis was scary to come to terms with, the ‘Lose You To
Love Me’ hitmaker insists gathering information on the topic helped her come to
terms with the illness.
During a chat with Miley Cyrus on her ‘Bright Minded’ livestream on Friday
(03.04.20), she added: “When I have more information, it actually helps me, it
doesn’t scare me once I know it … When I finally said what I was going to say,
I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away.
“When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all
these books on thunderstorms and she was like, ‘The more you educate yourself
on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’ It completely worked.
That’s something that helps me big time.”
Selena spent time at McLean Hospital in 2018, after suffering “mentally and
emotionally” with a tough time in her life.
The singer was honoured the following year at the hospital’s annual dinner, and
she said of her time at the facility: “Last year, I was suffering mentally and
emotionally and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn’t able
to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal. It felt like all of my pain
and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest
moments of my life.
“I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The
moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified
and relieved. Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved
that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with
depression and anxiety.”
