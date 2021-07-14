Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in bikini on vacation in Jamaica

American actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph is giving all the girls a run for their money with her latest social media post.

The 64-year-old actress is currently in Jamaica on vacation and posted a video of her strutting her stuff and then some. Ralph is seen wearing an orange bikini that contrasted beautifully with her dark skin, as she walks around a luxurious pool at a Sandals hotel.

Ralph, who is of Jamaican heritage is vacationing in Jamaica with her daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice. She is obviously enjoying her time and is using her vacation to also promote the island.

“Whenever you have a flight delay in Kingston, Jamaica, make Gloria’s in Port Royal your stop for some of the best fish and lobster ever!! OR make it your 1st stop when you land!!,” she told her almost half a million followers on Instagram, while posting a photo of her at the establishment.

And some of her celeb friends may be taking her up on that offer. Actress Tamera Mowry was in the comments with some fire emojis, as well as singer and songwriter, Avery Sunshine.