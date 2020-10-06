Actress Taraji P. Henson to host talk show about mental health

Actress Taraji P. Henson to host talk show about mental healthTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Empire actress Taraji P. Henson will soon host a talk show about mental health for Facebook Watch.
The show, ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’, will go into production later this year with the actress’ longtime best friend, Tracie Jade Jenkins, as her co-host.
“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”
On the show, they will interview various persons, including experts and celebrities, about mental health issues, especially those affecting black people.
Mental health is an issue that is close to Taraji’s heart, as her late father, Boris Henson, suffered from mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty during the Vietnam War. She later started the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in his honour.
