Adam Levine says “No, thank you” to ‘The Voice’ return

Adam Levine says “No, thank you” to ‘The Voice’ returnWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
Adam Levine was an integral part to the
early success of NBC’s
A fan asked Levine “Come back to ‘The Voice?” on Instagram to which the Moves Like Jagger artiste replied, “No thank you?”
The singer told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 that he misses the show but not the work. “I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about Blake. I do miss it, but I don’t miss how much I had to work.
“I was constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy