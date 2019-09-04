Adele feels ‘alive’ since split from husband

Adele feels ‘alive’ since split from husbandWednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Adele feels “alive” following her split from her husband Simon Konecki five months ago.
The Hello hitmaker – who announced her break up in April – is said be “perky as hell” now that she’s a free woman and is planning to drop some new music later this year after taking some time out to focus on herself and her six-year-old son, Angelo.
A source told PEOPLE magazine: “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.
“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artiste. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”
Since ending things with Simon – whom she married in 2016 but has been with since 2011 – the 31-year-old singer has been splitting her time between her native England and the US so that she could lean on her family while dealing with the heartbreak.
