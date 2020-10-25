Adele hilariously addresses rejection, weight loss on SNL

Adele hilariously addresses rejection, weight loss on SNLSunday, October 25, 2020
|
Adele hosted
A svelte Adele told fans that her album is not finished, as she jokingly said “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,” acknowledging her recent weight loss.
She continued, “But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me,” she joked.
She also said she was too scared to be the sketch comedy show’s performer and host at the same time, claiming “I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens.”
But fans of the British singer were not to be disappointed as she showed off her singing chops in a spoof of popular reality show The Bachelor.
In a reference to her acclaimed albums, she said, “I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life – first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25.”
Her many rejections saw a forlorn Adele leave the show with “Catch me next week on Love Island!”
