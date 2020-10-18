Adele’s father calls police on neighbour who was playing her music too loud

Adele’s father calls police on neighbour who was playing her music too loudSunday, October 18, 2020
|
Adele does not have a relationship with her father, and from the looks of it, that won’t be changing soon.
Her estranged father, Mark Evans, reportedly called the police on his next-door neighbour in Bridgend, South Wales, for playing his famous daughter’s songs.
Twenty-one-year-old Keeley Fry told Dailymail.UK that she is a superfan of the Adele. She said Evans has been her neighbour for two years, and admits that she sometimes plays her music a little loud, but only because she thought Evans would like that.
“I just love singing Adele’s songs. All my friends say I sound just like her. I love playing her songs, too. I do play them loudly but not as bad as he makes out,” she said.
“I thought he’d appreciate it, not complain. I think he has an issue with me because I’m such a big Adele fan. I’m nervous to even leave the house just in case he or his wife come up to me. It has been an absolute nightmare.”
According to Dailymail, the police are investigating the matter.
Evans had left Adele’s mother, Penny when the singer was a toddler and was hardly around as she grew up. In 2011, the All I Ask singer cut him off for good after he blamed her rocky love life on his absence. Adele had said at the time: “He’ll never hear from me again.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy