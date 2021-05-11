Adele’s father dies from cancer

Adele’s 57-year-old father, Mark Evans has died. Evans passed away after a long battle with bowel cancer.

Adele has not been in contact with her estranged father who reportedly walked out on the singer’s family when she was just three-years-old.

And in her 2017 Grammy acceptance speech, while accepting the record of the year award, she made her feelings about him clear. She told her manager, “I love you like you’re my dad.”

“I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad,” she told her manager, with the camera catching shocked faces in the audience.

In a 2011 interview, Evans admitted that he was “rotten father,” blaming his heavy drinking.

“I was putting away two liters of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it,” he had told The Sun.

“I was deeply ashamed of what I’d become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state,” he said.

He revealed that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2013.