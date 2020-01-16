Adele’s Secret: Green juice, and only 1,000 calories a day

What a shocker! Adele’s dramatic weight loss is due only to the superstar’s sticking to a strict diet of green juice and 1,000 calories a day.

BUZZ Fam, recently we reported on Adele’s weight loss which had some people weighing in their opinion on her transformation, and speculating how she loss that much weight.

Well, I am not sorry if you were expecting something a bit more juicy, but her former personal trainer, Camila Goodis, revealed that the singer was able to achieve this slimmed-down physique by sticking to a strict diet of ‘green juice and 1,000 calories a day’.

She explained that she adopted an austere approach to mealtimes and stuck to daily workouts.

She said the changes to Adele’s body are largely down to significant decrease in her calorie intake, cutting the recommended daily allowance for females of 2,000 calories by half.

‘She’s working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet,’ Goodis said on Thursday’s Lorraine.

“t’s a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn’t look too thin – she looks amazing.” she added.