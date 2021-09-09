Adorable! Kasi shares new photos of the Bolt twins

Believe it or not BUZZ Fam, it’s already been four months since sprint legend Usain Bolt and his long-time partner, Kasi Bennett welcomed twins- Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. If there’s one thing we know about babies, it’s that they grow up fast!

And on Thursday (Sept 9) Bennett shared just how the boys have grown with the first close-up photos of the twins. Wearing adorable white onesies, the boys looked so adorable.

Bolt and Bennett revealed their twin boys on Father’s Day and pleasantly surprised the world. The couple’s first child Olympia Lightning Bolt, was born on May 17, 2020.