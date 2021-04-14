African actress to face jail time after posing nude with son

African Actress Rosemond Brown could face jail time after she was on Wednesday (April 14) convicted on three charges relating to the publication of obscene material.

The charges stem from a 2020 incident in which the actress, who is more popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, in which she appeared nude and her son was clad only in underwear.

“I am naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me lying somewhere don’t pass by but see me as your mom who brought you to life,” said Brown in her caption on Instagram.

According to the actress, she posted the photo for her son’s seventh birthday, noting that it was not intended to be offensive.

Brown later took to Instagram in a video, where she sought to explain her actions and asked the public to forgive her, noting that she “ realized that the post was no good” and that she had made a mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)

Initially, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges against her but later changed her plea.

The actress was remanded in custody following her conviction. She is to be transported to hospital to undergo a pregnancy test.

Under Ghanaian law, a woman who has pleaded guilty in court is to undergo a pregnancy test prior to sentencing.

Brown is to return to court on Friday for a sentencing hearing.