African woman gives birth to nine babies

African woman gives birth to nine babiesWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
It’s a miracle! A woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies.
When 25-year-old Halima Cisse did her ultrasounds she was told she’d be having seven babies, but on Tuesday, two more popped out. She gave birth to five girls and four boys.
According to Mali’s Ministry of Health, all children were delivered by C-section, and the mother and newborns are doing well.
She gave birth to her nonuplets in Morocco.
“Cisse was admitted to a Moroccan clinic following a two-week stay in a hospital in the Malian capital, Bamako,” the statement said.
However, Morocco’s health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no knowledge of a multiple birth having taken place in one of the country’s hospitals.
Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not survive.
