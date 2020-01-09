AFROCHELLA 2019: Where bold fashion reigned supreme in the heart of Ghana

It’s

no secret that all roads lead to the West African country of Ghana recently, where

there was no shortage of festivals to attend during the 2019 Christmas and New

Year period.

One festival, in particular, attracted the attention of thousands of wanderlusts, cultural enthusiasts and history buffs – over 16,000 to be precise – looking to mix, mingle and experience African culture in the heart of the nation’s capital, Accra.

AFROCHELLA, which just wrapped up its third year in December, was designed to elevate, transform and highlight the thriving millennial talent from and within Africa.

A one-day event, Afrochella is one of Ghana’s premier music and arts festival and features a host of activities: including art installations, live painting sessions, the best of African cuisine and live performances from some of Africa’s established and emerging stars on the Afrobeats scene.

And while some experiences wowed attendees – such as the massive jollof rice station that captured the attention of officials from Guinness Book of Records and a scintillating live performance from Grammy-nominated artist Tiva Savage – it was the fashion that certainly stole the spotlight at this year’s staging.

BUZZ was on hand to witness this year’s sensational street style; which was nothing short of spectacular, and a true representation of the wide diasporic range encapsulated under the umbrella of African Culture.

While many female patrons opted for vibrant, eye-catching Ankara prints in the form of dresses, two pieces and traditional headwraps, others rode the modern wave, with key style pieces such as funky feathered accessories, futuristic diamante hair clips and extravagant statement necklaces.

Men were not to be outdone on the style front at Afrochella this year – some opting for stunning traditional Kente print looks, while others made the stadium grounds their personal runway with well-tailored, custom-made looks, fit for an African King.

One thing was for certain – African fashion offers a vast, trendy assortment for everyone, and definitely more than what meets the eye. Most importantly, Afrochella presented a unique opportunity of creative expression through fashion for patrons, who chose to push style boundaries beyond traditional garb. Regardless of your personal style, African fashion finds inspiration and celebrates excellence in all forms.

While you live vicariously through the captivating imagery (even with a tinge of FOMO), don’t forget to mark your calendars for December of this year. Staying wardrobe-ready while visiting the Gold Coast is the key, and Afrochella is definitely here to stay and not to be missed in 2020.