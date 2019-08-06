After a long wait, C-Diva is now ready for the spotlight

Emerging recording artiste C-Diva says she is pleased with the public response to her single, Broken, that was released in March.

That response has given her the confidence, she says, to enter the market again with an EP that is set for release by the end of the year.

“I’m so excited about my EP. We have recorded some excellent tracks so far,” said the artiste, who is signed to Inferno Camp Records.

“It’s going to be a fantastic project. My team, which consists of Richard Evans, Emelio Harris and Orlando Harris, has not decided on a release date for the EP as yet, but we plan to put it out before the end of the year.”

A lot of her confidence has come from the response to Broken, which has received generous play on radio stations both locally and overseas, she claims.

“This was my first release, and I’m pleased with the response that it’s getting. I want to thank all the DJs around the world who are playing my song. I’m grateful for their support,” she said.

As ‘Broken’ gains traction, C-Diva is already on the verge of releasing her second single, New Man In My Life, that is set for release by the end of August. However, this is not her first attempt at a career in music. The entertainer, whose real name is Cassandra Smith, was part of a band called the Impressions in the 90s. Her time with the band was short-lived, as she got pregnant and put her career on hold to give birth to and raise her now 20-year-old daughter. She also has a 15-year-old daughter.