After hottest September ever, Earth heads towards warmest year!

Last month was the warmest September ever, and all indications are that the world is heading towards its hottest year yet!

The average temperature global temperature was 15.97 degrees Celsius last month, topping previous marks set in 2012 and 2016. The figure is almost a full degree hotter than the average temperature for all of the 20th century, and the highest in the 141 years of record-keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Boosted by human-caused climate change, the September record was spurred by temperatures in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere, an NOOA expert said.

The seven hottest Septembers ever recorded are the last seven.

The rising temperatures is a combination of global warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and natural variability, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo.

With the first nine months of 2020 being the second warmest ever, there’s a 64.7 per cent chance this year will surpass the 2016’s record by year-end.