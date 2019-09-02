After three husbands, Jennifer Lopez asks for marriage advice

Jennifer Lopez has asked Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for marriage advice.

The On the Floor hitmaker is set to tie the knot with her partner, Alex Rodriguez, in the near future after he popped the question in the Bahamas in March. But following three failed marriages, the brunette wants to make sure she gets it right this time and has been asking the 86-year-old lawyer, who was married for more than 50 years, for the secret to a “happy” relationship.

Speaking at the Library of Congress’s National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. this weekend, Ruth said: “I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. So, they came to chambers, and we had a very nice visit. She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage.”

The interviewer at the panel discussion asked: “So what was your secret to a happy marriage?”

To which Ruth said: “Yeah, on the day I was married, my mother-in-law took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage. And I said I’d be glad to hear what it is, and she responded it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”