Again?! Taylor Swift slams ‘two-faced’ Kanye West

Taylor Swift has branded Kanye West as “two-faced”.

The pair fell out in 2009 when Kanye interrupted the London Boy singer’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to claim Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video honour instead, but they later reconciled.

Taylor admitted she “felt great” when she and Kanye “reconnected” because she wanted his “respect” and they regularly had dinner together.

She said: “I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me.”

However, things turned sour again after Kanye “sweetly” asked Taylor to present an award to him at the 2015 VMAs – only to tell a very different story on stage.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “But the 2015 VMAs come around. He’s getting the Vanguard Award. He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you.

“And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams: ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realised he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s**t. And I was so upset.”

According to the Me! singer, Kanye quickly apologised and they then had their notorious phone call about his song Famous – in which he raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**ch famous” – and she felt like their friendship was back on track.

However, after the song was released and Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, subsequently insisted Taylor had approved the lyric, the 29-year-old singer decided she was “done”.