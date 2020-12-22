Ah Shenseea! Artiste helps build BOOM home for needy elder

Dancehall artiste Shenseea helped to hand over the first of 10 houses being built by BOOM for vulnerable Jamaicans last Friday.

Shenseea, who is an ambassador for the energy drink, assisted with the construction of the home that was handed over to Joan Willie, a 69-year-old retiree, in Braeton Meadows, Portmore in St Catherine.

Willie is a former worker with the Jamaica Postal Service and had to be rescued by neighbours from her dilapidated dwelling during the recent rains in Jamaica.

BOOM partnered with Food For The Poor under its ‘Tan Ah Yuh Yard’ COVID-19 housing initiative, and stepped in to provide Willie with a ‘double-unit’ structures built by a small crew of skilled labourers and its volunteers.

“BOOM and Food For The Poor partnered to deliver this house just in time for Christmas. We want to encourage everybody fi tan ah yuh yard this Christmas,” Shenseea said.

The unit has two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom and is equipped with plumbing, sanitary conveniences and water storage tanks.

The home is the first of 10 which will be delivered by BOOM to some of Jamaica’s most vulnerable as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations which begin in next year.

The BOOM partnership is valued at over J$5 million and will be matched by contributions from overseas donors for the remaining structures to be erected next year.