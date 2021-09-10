Aidonia and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Who knew that the 4th Genna boss was such a romantic?

Dancehall artiste Adidonia and his wife, Kimberley Megan are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and Aidonia went all-out with a special surprise for his her; we’re talking petals on the floor, beautiful lights, and a romantic dinner BUZZ Fam. And, luckily for his followers, he shared the experience with them on Instagram.

In the video, the happy couple walks hand in hand into the beautifully decorated room, Aidonia is dressed in a black ensemble completed with a red pair of shoes, while his wife stuns in bandage olive green dress.

The Pretty Please deejay also hinted that Kimberley might be pregnant with their second child.

“Sep 10. One year ago inna di lockdown made it happen,” he said in reference to her growing tummy.

An overwhelmed Kimberley gets camera and tells the person capturing the moment to stop videoing as she tries to hide her face. Naturally (thankfully) this person did not grant her wishes and we got to see Aidonia pulling out the chair for his wife to start the dining experience.

The couple is said to be high school sweethearts. In 2013, they had their first child-a son.