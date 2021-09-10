Aidonia and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Aidonia and wife celebrate wedding anniversaryFriday, September 10, 2021
|
Who knew that the 4th Genna boss was such a romantic?
Dancehall artiste Adidonia and his wife, Kimberley Megan are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and Aidonia went all-out with a special surprise for his her; we’re talking petals on the floor, beautiful lights, and a romantic dinner BUZZ Fam. And, luckily for his followers, he shared the experience with them on Instagram.
In the video, the happy couple walks hand in hand into the beautifully decorated room, Aidonia is dressed in a black ensemble completed with a red pair of shoes, while his wife stuns in bandage olive green dress.
The Pretty Please deejay also hinted that Kimberley might be pregnant with their second child.
“Sep 10. One year ago inna di lockdown made it happen,” he said in reference to her growing tummy.
An overwhelmed Kimberley gets camera and tells the person capturing the moment to stop videoing as she tries to hide her face. Naturally (thankfully) this person did not grant her wishes and we got to see Aidonia pulling out the chair for his wife to start the dining experience.
The couple is said to be high school sweethearts. In 2013, they had their first child-a son.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy