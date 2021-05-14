Jamaican athlete Akeem Bloomfield loses mom to cancer

Jamaican athlete Akeem Bloomfield has lost his mom to cancer.

Last month, the 2019 World Championship 400m finalist had shared that his mom, Elizabeth Palmer was diagnosed with stage four cancer and needed surgery. At the time, Bloomfield had appealed for help for his family to fund this surgery.

But on Friday on his Instagram, he shared that his mom has lost the battle with the disease.

“Words can’t express the feeling of loss and pain me and my family are going through right now. Unfortunately, my mother lost her battle against cancer yesterday and I would give anything just to have one more moment with her,” he said.

“She was more than just my mom, she was my motivation and my best friend. I would like to thank all those who donated, whispered a prayer or just had her and my family in your thoughts. I think we should tell the ones we love that we love them and that we care before it’s too late. Rest easy Miss P”.

His post was immediately flooded with followers sending their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss Akeem. I pray God provides you and your family with the strength you need to get through this,” one wrote.

“So Sorry to hear that bro please accept my condolences. I’ll keep you and your family I my prayers,” another added.