Al Roker has prostate cancer

Al Roker has prostate cancerFriday, November 06, 2020
|
Television personality Al Roker has
revealed he has prostate cancer.
The Today host made the revelation during Friday’s episode, adding that he will undergo surgery next weekend for the diagnosis he received after a routine medical checkup in September.
“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”
The beloved weatherman said, “So if you detect it early this is a really treatable disease and it’s why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives,”
One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, Roker said, a figure which increased to one in seven for African American men.
