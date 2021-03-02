Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcome sixth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria welcome sixth childTuesday, March 02, 2021
|
Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed a new addition to their family!
The couple welcomed their sixth child together about six months after Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child, Eduardo.
she and her husband Alec shared a photo of her with their brood and a newborn baby. She wrote the number seven, a heart emoji, and photo credit to her spouse in the photo’s caption on her Instagram account.
She revealed the baby’s name and gender in another post.
“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true,” she wrote.
The pair now have seven children, including Alec Baldwin’s adult daughter, Ireland, which he shared with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.
