Alec Baldwin deactivates Twitter account again

Well, this seems to be a frequent occurrence; Alec Baldwin-says something Twitter doesn’t agree with. Alec Baldwin deactivates his account.

But this time, Baldwin took the time to explain why he’s leaving the platform in a nearly 10-minute video posted on Instagram.

Although he didn’t mention Gillian Anderson’s name in the video, Baldwin explained that the move was in response to the backlash he received for commenting on Anderson’s use of an American accent during her Golden Globes acceptance speech last weekend.

He said he was a “huge fan” of the actor whose work he had referenced on Twitter. His comment, he added, had been intended to “illustrate the point that I find, as I said, that the multicultural expressions of anyone whatever country, language, music, food, clothing, art, any of it, whatever of those expressions are important to you that’s your business.”

“Of course you can’t do any irony on Twitter,” he said elsewhere in the clip, later blasting the platform as a place “where all the assholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a**hole-iness.”