Alec Baldwin has no jeans

Alec Baldwin has no jeansSaturday, March 14, 2020
Alec Baldwin doesn’t own jeans.
The 61-year-old actor – who has grown-up daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger and Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 21 months, with spouse Hilaria – believes it is important to “act your age” when it comes to personal style and doesn’t want to look like he’s trying to “chase youth”.
He said: “I have always avoided looking like one of those guys chasing youth.
“I don’t own any jeans. Act your age is a good personal style.”
However, the former 30 Rock star admitted it’s only in recent years his wardrobe has grown more casual.
He said: “On 30 Rock I wore a suit and tie nearly every moment on screen.
“That did carry over for a bit afterwards but now, four children later, I dress like I’m coming to clean your garage.”
Alec takes a keen interest in his movie costumes and always arrives on set with a “clear” idea of what he wants his characters to wear.
