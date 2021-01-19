Alec Baldwin leaves Twitter

Alec Baldwin leaves TwitterTuesday, January 19, 2021
Alec Baldwin has had enough of Twitter and has departed the social media platform. This comes in light of the backlash his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, received after her claim of Spanish heritage was called into question.
“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming,” Alec tweeted. “Not much of a party. Goodbye for now.”
People on social media have been dragging Hilaria for weeks, accusing her of faking a Spanish accent and questioning whether she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca. In fact, people who claimed to have attended high school with her also posted to dispute her claim that she came to the US at the age of 19 to attend college.
But Hilaria had an explanation. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.” she said in a video posted on her Instagram account.
But apparently, that wasn’t enough, and Alec too had to come to his wife’s defense.
“There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous,” he said “I mean, just ridiculous,” he said in a video posted in his Instagram.
