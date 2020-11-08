Alex Trebek, host of ‘Jeopardy’, dies after cancer battle

Alex Trebek, host of ‘Jeopardy’, dies after cancer battleSunday, November 08, 2020
|
Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy!, has died. He was 80.
Trebek, who was a long time host of the beloved television show, had been battling pancreatic cancer.
A spokesperson for the show said “Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”
Trebek shared his stage 4 diagnosis on the show back in March 2019 and was undergoing chemotherapy to treat it.
He continued his hosting duties for a full year, even while battling the illness and “massive attacks of great depression” that he said made him wonder if it was worth fighting.
When he shared his cancer diagnosis, Trebek’s sense of humour helped to ease the devastating news when he said “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy