Alicia Keys ‘wasn’t ready’ for second child in 2014

Alicia Keys “wasn’t ready” for her second child when she fell pregnant in 2014.

The 39-year-old singer is mother to nine-year-old Egypt and five-year-old Genesis – both of whom she has with her husband, Swizz Beatz – but has said she felt “so torn” after discovering she was pregnant with Genesis, as didn’t think she’d be able to cope having a second child.

At the time, Alicia was in the midst of finalising her sixth studio album Here, while Swizz Beatz – whose real name is Kasseem Dean – had his hands full with studying at Harvard Business School.

Writing in her new book, More Myself – an excerpt of which was shared with People magazine – she said: “I wasn’t ready for this, which is what I told the doctor. [I told the physician] ‘This is the worst time ever. I’m working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I’ve been drinking – a lot.’ I left her office feeling so torn.

“The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything. I’d have to put off its release for at least a year if I chose to have the baby.”

While contemplating her choices, Alicia listened to a song titled More Than We Know, which she had written with her husband, and had a sudden realisation thanks to the lyrics.

She added: “While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to More Than We Know, a song Swizz and I had written. The lyrics are about how we’re capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child, this light that could touch others in ways I couldn’t dream of. For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy.”

Genesis was born in December 2014, and the Girl On Fire hitmaker couldn’t be happier raising two sons.