All about that baby: Meghan Trainor is preggers!Wednesday, October 07, 2020
|
The coronavirus pandemic has been gifting us with many things, including the news that singer Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child.
Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby.
The All About That Bass singer and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, will be welcoming their baby into the world early next year.
Meghan announced the news on â€˜Today With Hoda and Jennaâ€™ on Wednesday morning before sharing the sonogram on Instagram.
â€œYou all know how long Iâ€™ve wanted this!!!!Ÿ˜Ÿ¥° @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year. WEâ€™RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!,â€ she said in the caption for the post.
On his page, Daryl shared the same picture and said: â€œI love you @meghan_trainor and I canâ€™t wait to start a family with you.â€
The 26-year-oldâ€™s pregnancy was somewhat expected, as after getting married to the actor in 2018 she said that she wanted to have a child.
â€œTour first then try to make a baby, like, instantly, the last day of the tour,â€ she said on the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2019.
