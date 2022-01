All about that baby: Meghan Trainor is preggers!

The coronavirus pandemic has been gifting us with many things, including the news that singer Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child.

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby.

The All About That Bass singer and her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, will be welcoming their baby into the world early next year.

Meghan announced the news on ‘Today With Hoda and Jenna’ on Wednesday morning before sharing the sonogram on Instagram.

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!Ÿ˜­Ÿ¥° @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year. WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!,†she said in the caption for the post.

View this post on Instagram You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!Ÿ˜­Ÿ¥° @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! ŸŸ˜Ÿ¥³A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

On his page, Daryl shared the same picture and said: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.â€

The 26-year-old’s pregnancy was somewhat expected, as after getting married to the actor in 2018 she said that she wanted to have a child.

“Tour first then try to make a baby, like, instantly, the last day of the tour,†she said on the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2019.