All about the paper: Kim Kardashian West to enter home goods industry

Reality TV

star Kim Kardashian West is expected to keep stacking ‘em papers, as she has

plans to enter the home goods industry.

The businesswoman, who already owns a cosmetics and fragrance company called KKW Beauty and shapewear brand named Skims, has trademarked the phrase ‘KKW Home’. This means that Kim could be moving into the home goods industry very soon.

It is said that legal documents show that the star is planning to sell a number of products in retail outlets under the brand ‘KKW Home’. Some of the items that will be sold are bedroom and baths products, including towels, blankets, linens, shower curtains and room fragrances.

In addition to this new business venture, Kim, who is a mom of four, is now studying to become a lawyer, and she plans to take the bar exam in 2022.