All-black cast for ‘Golden Girls’ charity performance

Popular 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls will be making a short return, but this time around the cast will be all black.

Another difference is that it will be for one night only, and it is being done as a performance for charity.

Regina King will be part of the special Golden Girls performance. (Photo: allure.com)

The special Golden Girls episode will be a re-imagining of the comedy series. It will include actresses Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King. It will be aired on Tuesday, September 8, at 9 p.m. EST for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual watch party.

View this post on Instagram Link in bio. #zoomwhereithappensA post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

“In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!,” the sign up page for the event reads. “This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change – the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.”

The Golden Girls is a popular comedy series that ran between 1985 and 1992 on NBC. It is based on a group of elderly women who lived together in Miami.