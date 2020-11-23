All hail the ‘Reggae Queen’: Entertainers celebrate Marcia Griffiths on 71st birthday

A number of

entertainers have paid tribute to the ‘Queen of Reggae’ Marcia Griffiths as she

celebrates her 71st birthday.

High on the list of people celebrating Griffiths, who was born on November 23, 1949, is Jamaican singer Ce’Cile.

“Happy bday dear Queen @marciagriffiths_queenofreggae. Long time we dont buck up on the road enu,” Ce’Cile said.

“This lady is so beautiful, she is such a joy…dont think she easy enuh…is a good good parri. Ive been blessed to converse with you, share stages with you and watch u perform worldwide and see the respect, love and adoration you receive. You have paved the way for women to hold their own with class and quality. This is what timeless looks like and this is what I would love to achieve. Me still want we collabo.”

Similarly, Tanya Stephens saluted Griffiths, calling her a queen.

“This is my queen. Ad Infinitum. Nothing she can possibly do will ever change that. Happy birthday @marciagriffiths_queenofreggae,” she said.

Not to be left out, Popcaan had a few kind words for the legendary entertainer.

“Happy birthday queen, we love you,” he said in his Instagram story.

And as she celebrates her 71st birthday, Griffiths is still releasing new music. One such song is Black Tears on a rhythm of the same name.

Griffiths, who started her career in 1964, had made a major mark in reggae music. She made sweet music as a member of the I Threes, a trio of backing singers, which supported Bob Marley & the Wailers. Later, as a solo act, she topped charts with Electric Boogie.

In 2014, she has received the Order of Distinction (Commander class) from the Jamaican government for her contribution to music. That same year, she also celebrated 50 years in the music industry.