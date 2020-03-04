Already dating? Ne-Yo parties with models in NY following split from wife

Already dating? Ne-Yo parties with models in NY following split from wifeWednesday, March 04, 2020
|
Ne-Yo was in “good spirits” when he partied with five models in New York last week.
The Single hitmaker only announced that he and his wife Crystal Renay had gone their separate ways last month, and it seems he’s wasted no time getting back out on the party scene, as he was seen at the Paradise Club inside the Edition hotel in the Big Apple for the launch of Macy’s Good Brother Apparel.
A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column that the 40-year-old singer was surrounded by at least five models at his VIP table.
The group – which also included rapper Waka Flocka Flame and actor Michael Kenneth Williams – reportedly knocked back Courvoisier cognac and stayed at the Times Square venue until closing time at around 4 a.m.
The Miss Independent hitmaker also got people up on their feet when he performed his new single, Pinky Ring, which addresses his divorce from his wife of four years.
An insider explained: “He was in good spirits, having fun with his friends and repeated the lyrics ‘turn wedding ring into a pinky ring’ while on stage.”
Ne-Yo announced his split from Crystal in February and said at the time that their separation wasn’t a “sad thing” but more of a “realisation.”
He said: “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realising- long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children, and she’s always gonna be that, and I will always respect her.”
