Already faster: Usain Bolt shares cute video of daughter Olympia running

Olympia Lightning Bolt is not even two years old yet, but as the daughter of sprint legend Usain Bolt, it looks like sheâ€™s already in training mode for the tracks.

Bolt shared an adorable of Olympia of her running around in the house kicking a ball, with him assuming the role of coach, and encouraging her.

â€œSwing those arms, life your knees, I need you to lift your knees mama,â€ he heard saying while Olympia appears to be trying her best to follow those instructions, but the baby looks just happy to be running around.

â€œYou running like Naruto,â€ Bolt said laughingly, while his partner Kasi is heard also encouraging their first born.

We werenâ€™t the only ones completely blown away by the level of adorableness in this video and putting our expectations on Olympia.

â€œShe will be faster than her champ father â¤ï¸Ÿ”¥ so beautiful,â€ one fan commented.

â€œLook how this little chica just born and running! Where is the time going!!,â€ another added.

â€œAlready faster than me,â€ someone joked.