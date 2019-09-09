Although he died in 2007, Tina Turner can’t forgive Ike Turner

Tina Turner doesn’t think she could “ever” forgive Ike Turner’s abuse.

The 79-year-old singer no longer worries about her late former spouse – who passed away in 2007 – but will never accept why he abused her and controlled her life until they split in 1976.

She said: “I don’t know if I could ever forgive all that Ike ever did to me. [But] Ike’s dead. So we don’t have to worry about him.”

The Simply The Best hitmaker also admitted she has never spoken about the full extent of Ike’s abuse because she is still “ashamed”.

She told the New York Times newspaper: “I think I’m ashamed. I feel I told enough.”

The What’s Love Got To Do With It singer doesn’t think she should be seen as a “strong” person.

She said: “I identify only with my life. I was busy doing it. Doing the work. I don’t necessarily want to be a ‘strong’ person. I had a terrible life. I just kept going. You just keep going, and you hope that something will come… This [life now] came.”