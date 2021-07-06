Always alleviates period poverty with donation of 200,160 sanitary napkins

Clearly pleased with the donation to Brown’s Town High School, Principal Alfred Thomas (C) poses with (From L) Vice-Principal Sydonne Brown-King, Sherefah McCalla of Consumer Brands Ltd (Distributor of

The international Always #EndPeriodPoverty campaign has donated more than 90 million pads to girls around the world, and this year in Jamaica, 14 schools (one in each parish) and six women’s shelters have benefited from a donation of 200,160 pads to girls and young women in need.

The programme launched on Monday 8th March 2021 – International Women’s Day and concluded on June 7th 2021. NGO HerFlow Foundation continued its partnership with Always® to assist with the distribution of the 200,160 pads. The campaign also included a host of well-known social media influencers who worked to educate and raise awareness of how period poverty affects girls.

The continued commitment of Always® in the fight against period poverty is especially impactful this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the reality of period poverty. As many families and individuals grapple with diminished incomes and struggle to pay for food and other necessities, girls and young women are increasingly forced to go without essential period protection. With this donation, Always® aims to uplift young women and provide them with the confidence that is central to their achievement.

Vice Principal Pauline Brown Hanley of May Day High School (black jacket) and Nurse Tracey McLean are flanked by Shelly-Ann Weeks (R), Founder of HerFlow, and Fiona Hill (L) of Consumer Brands Ltd, Distributor of Always.

A total of 200,160 pads (or 21,600 packs) were distributed and the targeted schools were Robert Lightborne High, Horace Clarke High, Fair Prospect High, St James High, May Day High, Camperdown High, Charlemont High, Brown’s Town High, William Knibb High, Green Island High, Lacovia High, Frome Technical High, Oberlin High and Lennon High. Additionally, the six women’s shelters who received donations included Mary’s Child in Kingston; Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St. Andrew; Women’s Center in Kingston; Women’s Inc in Kingston; Pringles Home for Girls in St. Mary; and Summer Hill Childcare Facility in Clarendon.

“Playing an active role in combating period poverty is extremely important to Always®,” noted Tamara Thompson, General Manager, Consumer Brands Limited (local distributor of Always®). “As we continue to navigate the increased challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must all do our part to support our citizenry in need. Improving access to period products in Jamaica is now more important than ever, and Always® is determined to make a positive difference in the lives of our young women and girls.”