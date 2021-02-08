Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super BowlMonday, February 08, 2021
|
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet
who stirred America at the inauguration of President Joe Biden last month,
again commanded the spotlight on one of the country’s biggest stages, the Super
Bowl.
Gorman read an original poem Sunday during the pregame festivities in Tampa, Florida. The poem, titled Chorus of the Captains, was a tribute to three people for their contributions during the pandemic: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.
Gorman didn’t perform on the field but appeared in a taped video message that combined Gorman’s reading with images of Davis, Dorner and Martin.
Gorman, previously the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, was the youngest person to ever recite a poem at the US presidential inauguration. Her reading of The Hill We Climb at the Capitol immediately became a sensation. An illustrated book of her poem quickly zoomed to the top of bestseller lists. Shortly after the inauguration, she signed with IMG Models and this week, she covers Time Magazine, in an interview conducted by Michelle Obama.
