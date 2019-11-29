Amazon Alexa to get emotional

A lot of us have gotten used to hearing digital assistants such as Siri and Alexa speak in a robotic monotonous tone when giving information.

However, Amazon wants to up the ante a bit by adding emotions to Alexa as she assists during your day to day routines. This would mean that Alexa when giving information, based on certain factors can respond in a particular way.

To start, Alexa will be able to express excitement or disappointment with varying levels of intensity.

Amazon is also asking developers to make their apps emotionally compatible so that Alexa may take advantage of this to enhance the experience.

According to a representative from Amazon, they’re “continuing to introduce Alexa capabilities that will help create a more natural and intuitive experience for our customers”.